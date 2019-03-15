High winds threaten Fontwell's St Patrick's meeting

An inspection will be held on Saturday morning to check whether the afternoon's St Patrick's Raceday can survive forecast strong winds.

Racing and a variety of Irish-themed entertainment is set to bring down the curtain on a week then the eyes of the world have been on jump racing with the Cheltenham Festival.

A statement issued by Fontwell officials said: "As of Friday afternoon, the forecast continues to predict strong, gusting winds throughout Saturday afternoon. We will hold a precautionary inspection tomorrow morning at 8am to assess the latest forecast and update accordingly.

"We remain optimistic about racing going ahead, but will continue to monitor the situation and issue regular updates. We will work with our safety team, BHA and weather forecasters in order to make a firm decision as soon as possible."

If the fixture does get the green light, Fontwell staff say it will be the best place to spend St Patrick's Day weekend.

You can enjoy live music and horse racing, plus Six Nations rugby aired live all day - and a phenomenal atmosphere filled with plenty of Irish cheer! Racegoers can sink a Guinness and enjoy the craic - and even enjoy the first drink on Fontwell.

On the track there are seven races, with the first off at 1.40pm and the last at 5.10. There are 42 runners across the card.