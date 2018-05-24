Hunter chase night is popular at Fontwell – now it’s family fun time

Fontwell Park Racecourse hosted a seven-race hunter chase card, which saw 55 runners go to post.

In mental health awareness week, representatives of the charity Racing Welfare were present to raise awareness and donations.

The first race, a 3m 2f contest involving five horses, went to 12-year-old Kimora, who made it a hat-trick of victories in the race following successes in 2015 and 2016.

Six horses contested the 2m 5.5f second, in which Forever My Friend found more up the run in to win by three-quarters of a length.

The 3m 2f third saw Bally River Boy lead from start to finish, but not without a couple of scares.

Rose Loxton’s prospect, Monsieur Gibraltar, was given a confident ride by Lorcan Williams to win race four, before the feature race, contested over 3m 3.5f, saw William Biddick win on board Wonderful Charm for Paul Nicholls.

The penultimate race, over 2m 5.5f, served up a stylish 16/1 winner in the form of chase debutant Steeles Terrace.

The final race of a thoroughly-enjoyable card saw Mickey Bowen denied a second winner as odds on shot Wells De Lune was pulled up before two out. Only a neck could separate the front two, with Numbercruncher heading the long-time leader Exclusive Rights at the line.

Fontwell’s next meeting is their bank holiday family fun day this Sunday. Children get in free and there will be plenty of entertainment for families in addition to seven races.

Gates open at midday and the first race is 2.10pm.

NICHOLAS O’LEARY