It's changing of the guard for Goodwood racehorse owners

Autumn is a time of change for the Goodwood Racehorse Owners’ Group.

Each year in October their three-year-old, in this case Goodwood Showman, is offered for sale at the Tattersalls’ Horses in Training Sale.

In the same month they return to Tattersalls to try to purchase an exciting prospect for members.

Over the past three seasons members have received payments of £200, £610 and £285 respectively following the sale of their horse. Clearly this goes some way to buying their next membership, giving them two full years of racehorse ownership and associated activities for around £400 per year. Many members join from year to year.

Goodwood Showman has had an active latter half of the season finishing placed on three of his four outings and winning at Kempton last month.

He is a lovely, straightforward son of the very successful stallion Showcasing, who again should sell well for members later this month.

GROG’s two-year-old Goodwood Sonnet is by the sire Lope de Vega, who is all the rage at the bloodstock sales this year. He will return to the racecourse this autumn following an eye catching performance at Lingfield in August.

If you have ever considered owning a racehorse or part of a racehorse, GROG is educational, social and available for a one-off fee. Goodwood are launching their 26th GROG syndicate. Limited to just 175 members, it offers visits to studs and stables as well as social events at Goodwood as part of membership. The all-in cost is £1,150.

Please contact hrc@goodwood.com for a brochure or call on 01243 755029.