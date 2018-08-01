It's good going at Goodwood ahead of Ladies' Day

Another day of dry, warm weather has been a blessing for racegoers attending the Qatar Goodwood Festival, where the going was changed to 'good' before the first race.

Looking ahead to overnight plans for the track, Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell, said: "We are not doing any watering (on Wednesday night), but we are taking the rail down from the winning post to the two-and-a-half-furlong marker to provide fresh ground in the straight for tomorrow.

"The cutaway will come into effect, meaning that once runners come around the final bend they can get back in onto the rail. We cut the grass in the home straight this morning and will try to cut the whole course tonight. Tomorrow evening we will take the rail down on both bends, and might be at the stage where we put a little water on, but that is not decided yet.

"The forecast is for a dry night and for more warm and sunny weather tomorrow."

Arkell's second day in the role as Clerk of the Course at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, got away to a pleasurable start when Lil Rockerfeller won the opening stayers' handicap.

He said: "I know the Lil Rockerfeller crew quite well, because their horse won the National Spirit Hurdle when I was clerk at Fontwell. It's great to see a horse like that here at Goodwood, and given his lowly Flat rating in the 80s I should think he was a penalty kick. His owners are good fun and really enjoyed their win today."

