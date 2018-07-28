ITV Racing’s Bafta winners are Goodwood-bound

ITV Racing’s team are ready to descend on Goodwood to take festival week into people’s living rooms.

The Bafta-winning broad-caster will show four races live on each of the five days of Glorious, plus a range of other features about the festival.

The on-air team will be headed by Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani, backed by Oli Bell, Luke Harvey, Matt Chapman, Mick Fitzgerald and Richard Hoiles.

They will be joined by top former jockeys Johnny Murtagh (on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) and Tony McCoy (on Friday).

Also joining in on Ladies’ Day will be fashion experts Mark Heyes and Charlotte Hawkins.

The programme will be on air from 1.30pm to 4pm every day, covering four races live.

The Opening Show will be live from Goodwood on Saturday (9.30am to 10.30am).

Chamberlin, who will be taking part in an experts’ tipping contest on www.chichester.co.uk each day, said: “We’re all really looking forward to it.”

ITV Racing won a Bafta earlier this year for its Grand National coverage.

All the latest on Glorious Goodwood

Sussex Stakes field trimmed down

The Queen wants to regain Goodwood Cup crown