James Vince: Great to see Kyle Abbott back to his best for Hampshire

James Vince was delighted to see Kyle Abbott back to his best as Hampshire earned a quick final-day victory against Nottinghamshire the County Championship.

The hosts bowled out their visitors for 240 to earn an impressive 270-run victory.

It was a comfortable morning with Abbott taking four wickets for just 36 runs.

Vince was pleased to see the South African on top form.

He also praised the team for stepping up their performances in recent matches resulting in a boost to confidence.

The Hampshire skipper said: ‘It has been a while since we played four-day cricket but our previous games we played some pretty good stuff and then we carried some momentum into this game.

‘I thought there were some big contributions from a number of people.

‘Kyle has been much better in this game and looks back to his best and executed the plans well on a wicket which changed a bit.

‘Four wickets and to only go at 1.6 an over is very pleasing for us.

‘Daws (Liam Dawson) bowled really nicely especially as he hasn’t bowled with a red ball for a little while, it was nice to see him with the ball and with the bat.

‘He is a massive part of this side and it is important we get him bowling well.

‘All in all I am very happy with the performance and the way players are playing.’

Abbott’s quartet of wickets were matched by the equally dangerous Liam Dawson to help hand Hampshire their second County Championship win of the year, and condemned Nottinghamshire to their fifth defeat.

Dale Steyn was unable to bowl for Hampshire in the second innings due to injury but Vince feels it is not going to be too long before he is back in action.

The skipper added: ‘I don’t think it is as bad as it could have been. He has seven to 10 days where he is going to rest up which probably means missing the next game.

‘Hopefully he will be back for the Worcestershire game but there is plenty of guys doing well in the second team who can come in for the Essex game.’