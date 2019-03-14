Jump-racing action at Sandown Park

Before this week's Cheltenham Festival drew jump racing's great and good to the Cotswolds, Sandown Park was the focus of the sport's attention.

Photographer Malcolm Wells was at the course to capture the best of the action - on a day when the wrong horse was named the winner of one race.

Up close at Sandown Park / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Nigel Twiston-Davies' 12-1 chance One For Rosie was declared to have won in a photo finish, but it emerged the photo was taken from the wrong winning line. Hughie Morrison's Third Wind, at 9-1, was eventually awarded the race by a short head, with some bookmakers paying out for both horses as winners.

