Jump racing combines with Easter fun at Fontwell

Fontwell Park stages an afternoon of jump racing combined with Easter-themed family fun tomorrow (Friday, April 12).

A programme of seven races begins at 2.10pm and concludes at 5.30pm.

The action on the track will be complemented by free activities and entertainment for children, including an Easter egg hunt.

Ahead of final declarations, the seven races had attracted a bumper 121 entries.

TheFair Trade Practice Handicap Hurdle kicks things off and has drawn 13 interested parties, including the Gary Moore-trained Et Moi Alors and Sue Gardner’s Indian Harbour.

The meeting ends with the Purchasing Support Services Standard Open National Hunt flat race, in which entries include Rootless Tree, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, and Harry Whittington’s Weapons Out.

There’s a busy few weeks ahead at Fontwell. They host afternoon racing on April 24, evening racing on May 8, the United Hunts fixture on May 16 and family fun on May 26.