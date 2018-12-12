Jumpers everywhere at Fontwell - but four-legged ones are the stars

There were festive jumpers off the track and four-legged jumpers on it as Fontwell held its final meeting before Christmas.

The Netbet Best Odds Handicap Hurdle went to Southern National-winning jockey Leighton Aspell on Oliver Sherwood’s 8/1 shot No No Juliet with a comfortable ten-length victory.

Noel Fehily and Charlie Mann teamed up with The Ogle Gogle Man, who justified even-money favouritism to land the Netbet Boosts Novices’ Handicap Steeple Chase.

The Axio Juvenile Hurdle saw the two market leaders Tazka and Fresno Emery locked in a battle up the hill, the latter staying on to win by half a length for Robert Walford and James Best.

The Netbet Handicap Steeple Chase saw just three go to post and 6/5 favourite Scoop The Pot took it by 24 lengths in the colours of JP McManus for Philip Hobbs and champion jump jockey Richard Johnson.

Another big battle between the two favourites unfolded in The MJ Roofing Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Race, with the well-backed 6/4 second-favourite Midnight-referendum getting the better of Outofthisworld under Wayne Hutchinson, saddled by Alan King.

The 2m5.5f Axio Christmas Party Race Day Handicap Steeple Chase was claimed by Michael Hawker’s Mortens Leam in a 23-length victory under Philip Donovan.

And 10/1 contender Mazalto strolled to a 15-length victory in the John And Maryanne Birch Memorial Handicap Hurdle Race. Sean Houlihan rode for Pat Phelan.

One lucky racegoer went home £500 better off as the winner of the Christmas jumper competition.

Next up at Fontwell is the big Boxing Day meeting. Seven races will be complemented by a skating rink, reindeer and fun for all the family.