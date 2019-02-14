LIVE: Brennan at the double as Fontwell crowd enjoy post-equine flu ban action

The ban on horse racing over the equine flu scare has been lifted just in time for Fontwell Park to resume its 2019 programme.

After six days where no racing was held in Britain, meetings resumed on Wednesday with the authorities satisfied the highly contagious disease was not likely to spread.

Plumpton was among racecourses to stage Wednesday action but today Fontwell takes its turn, with a six-race card on a beautiful sunny spring afternoon that a decent-sized crowd took advantage of.

There was a surprise in the opener, the starsport.bet Handicap Hurdle, as Paddy Brennan took the honours on the Paul Henderson-trained Ted Bach (16/1). Fading Icon (20/1) was half a length behind in second.

The favourite and our tip Silver Quay failed to recover from a stumble and was never in the reckoning after that.

Something like normal order was restored in the Happy Birthday Valerie Woods Juvenile Hurdle as 10/11 favourite Christopher Wood, tipped on this website, did the business for Harry Cobden and trainer Paul Nicholls - eating away into a big lead held by Josh Moore on Flaminger before easing home by seven lengths.

Third - and an amazing 58 lengths further back - was Brendan Powell on Westbrook Bertie, a winner here a couple of months ago for trainer Mick Channon.

There was success for Fontwell favourites Gary and Jamie Moore in the "Trafalgar Boy Ready To Run For Hotsr" Handicap Chase as 9/2 chance Le Capricieux - also tipped on this site - scored by nine lengths from The Mighty Ash.

Alan King and Wayne Hutchison teamed up for victory with The Cull Bank (8/1) in the Lucky Laura Mares' Novices' Hurdle, a Novices' Championship Hurdle Series Qualifier.

A second Sussex trainer - Lewes-based Suzy Smith - was in the winners' enclosure after jockey Brennan completed a double on Invicta Lake (11/2) in the Goodwin Racing Call 08000 421 321' Handicap Chase, beating our pick Sartorial Elegance, ridden by Cobden for Colin Tizzard.

