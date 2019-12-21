1,000 have signed up for 2020 Chichester Priory 10k

The countdown is on to the 2020 Chichester Priory 10k road race at Goodwood - and 1,000 runners have entered already.

It will take place on Sunday, February 2, with a 9.30am, the 29th running of the contest.

For the fourth year it will take place at its new course, which starts and finishes at the Goodwood motor circuit.

Reports from both previous events suggest the event is as good as when it was based in Chichester. In fact many say that the 2019 event ranks among the best staged.

Traditionally the Chichester 10k is the first major local running event of the year and gives entrants an early assessment of post-Christmas fitness. Many use it as part of their early training for the London and Brighton marathons.

The race starts from the motor circuit, taking runners south along Claypit Lane, up Madgwick Lane, east along Stane Street to Strettington, across to New Road and westwards back to the circuit. The race finishes with a complete lap of the motor circuit.

This well-established race attracts entries from all over England and Wales. The response from runners has been very strong since entries opened back in early October with more than 1,000 entrants already.

Many faithful supporters will return, while new entrants will get involved, and the revised race limit of 1,800 runners will be reached.

For the past few years this race has always been oversubscribed, so if you intend to run, please make sure you get your entry in as soon as possible.

Experience suggests there will be a flood of entries immediately after Christmas and into the new year.

The race attracts a wide range of abilities. There will be many runners looking to challenge for the main prizes or even break the course record.

There is an extensive prize list and organisers are keen to see social and recreational runners win prizes.

All the local running clubs are expected to enter strong teams. The 2020 race is the southern qualifying event for the England Masters Championships at Birmingham in May which means the standard of veterans running also will be very high.

Expect some of the best runners from Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey, south London and farther afield will compete.

The race is organised by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory and through the event the club raise money for many deserving causes.

Over the past 28 years, well over a third of £1m has been raised for a variety of charities, in addition to the personal sums raised by individual runners for their own chosen charities.

Rotary are pleased to have a number of sponsors returning this year including main sponsor The Run Company, Chichester’s specialists running retailers; Henry Adams, the estate agents and agricultural land valuers; John Wiley and Sons, the Chichester-based publishers, and Websitesuccess, who have contributed greatly to the design of the event’s website.

Act now and apply as places are filling up rapidly. Entry forms are available online from the Chichester Priory Rotary Club website – www.chichester10k.com