17 Bognor runners run 600-plus miles (between them, that is...)

A total of 78 Tone Zone members ran more than 600 miles between them in 17 different events at the weekend.

The Brighton Marathon had ten Tone Zone runners. Conditions were perfect other than a strong headwind for the final four miles. Christo Oosthuizen was first to finish for the club in a time of 3hr 10min. Gary Pidgeon notched a PB of 3.27.

Tone Zoners in Brighton

In a very impressive time of 3.36 Juliet Stallard completed her first marathon. Gary Smith finished in 4.07. Ben Leney was running his first marathon, accompanied by fellow club member Alan Coombs, finishing in 4.26 and 4.34. Helena Wilmers also recorded a PB of 4.38 with Grace Natoli in on the same time. Gervais Ward finished in 4.56 and coming back from injury was Simon Bodsworth who finished in 6.06.

Also held was the Brighton 10k, in which Julie Ede snuck in just under the hour in a time of 58 minutes. Tina Ede finished in 1.10, Nic Baglee in 1.48.

In the Paris Marathon, a day before the Notre Dame Cathedral fire, Danny Mahoney ran a consistent, storming race to gallop along the famous course in a fantastic PB of 3.12. Peter Ramsdale ran a good race to finish in 4.15.

In Budapest seven ladies ran the half marathon. Debs Pacey, Susi Briggs, Karen Blackman, Caroline Edwards, Jackie Williamson and Lisa Robinson all ran together to finish in 2.20, another great international effort for the group.

At the Goodwood Motor Circuit Tone Zone had runners running in the 10k, half marathon and marathon. Sean Power ran the 10k in 41.40 after returning from a broken foot. Daryl Fairbrother wasn’t far behind in 43.35. Catriona Power finished in 1.00.29. Lucy Brand was just behind in 1.01.In the half marathon Stephen Goddard finished in 1.56. In the marathon was Tony Holcombe running 11 laps around the track and finishing in a time of 4.18.

Tone Zone times

Brighton Marathon - Christo Oosthuizen 3.10.24; Gary Pidgeon 3.27.33 PB; Juliet Stallard 3.36.22; Gary Smith 4.07.01; Ben Leney 4.26.25; Alan Coombs 4.34.01; Helena Wilmers 4.38.24 PB; Grace Natoli 4.38.51; Gervais Ward 4.56.49; Simon Bodsworth 6.06.27. Paris Marathon - Danny Mahoney 3.12.14 PB; Peter Ramsdale 4.15.34. Brighton 10k - Julie Ede 58.52; Tina Ede 1.10.01; Nic Baglee 1.48.15. Budapest Half Marathon - Debbie Pacey 2.20.00; Susi Briggs 2.20.00; Karen Blackman 2.20.00; Caroline Edwards 2.20.00; Jackie Williamson 2.20.00; Lisa Robinson 2.20.00; Alison Lindley 2.20.00. Goodwood Grand Prix - Marathon - Tony Holcombe 4.18.33; Goodwood Grand Prix Half Marathon - Stephen Goddard 1.56.30.

Goodwood Grand Prix 10k - Sean Power 41.40; Daryl Fairbrother 43.35; Catriona Power 1.00.29; Lucy Brand 1.01.25. Brutal 10k - Sarah Santer 1.34.23.

Photos

Tone Zone Ladies after the Budapest Half Marathon

Ben Leney (yellow number)

Grace Natoli (backpack)

Peter Ramsdale in Paris

Danny in Paris with red top

Juliet (bottle in hand)

Gary Pidgeon (red number)

Team photo at Brighton