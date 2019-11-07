All you need to know for Friday's racing at Fontwell Park

Experts at the Racing Post have previewed all of the action ahead of Friday afternoon's winter meeting at Fontwell with the jumps season well and truly underway.

Make sure you wrap up warm and get down for a competitive card, the highlight of which is the 2.35pm, a Class Three Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 3 furlongs. Keep an eye out for Bonza Girl, who has won twice at the Sussex course before.

See the Racing Post's racecards here

Race by race guide

Going: Soft

1.25: 3m2f Visit attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)

BETTING FORECAST: Definately Vinnie (5/2), Jimmy (4/1), Robin De Broome (9/2), Pond Road (11/2), Three In One (7/1), Velvet Cognac (10/1), Ballinamona Flyer (16/1), Gonnabegood (20/1), Over The Arch (50/1)

Tip: Jimmy (4/1) - jockey Tom Cannon won this race last year



2.00: 2m5½f EBF mares' Beginners' Chase (Class 4)

BETTING FORECAST: Yeats Baby (5/4), Midnight Tune (5/2), No No Juliet (6/1), Remember Me Well (8/1), Truckers Cailin (11/1), Sensulano (20/1)

Tip: Midnight Tune (5/2) - jockey Aidan Coleman won this race last year



2.35: 2m3f Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)

BETTING FORECAST Paseo (9/2), Now Look At Me (9/2), Mason Jar (9/2), Ramore Will (6/1), Twenty Twenty (13/2), Mazalto (7/1), Mister Murchan (12/1), Shaw's Cross (12/1), Bonza Girl (12/1)

Tip: Now Look At Me (9/2)



3.05: 2m1½f Riverside Brewery And Tangmere Tower mares' Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)

BETTING FORECAST: Mystic Dreamer (15/8), Tara Niece (13/2), Glasha's Peak (13/2), Giving Back (13/2), Fantasia Storm (13/2), Early Morning Rain (13/2), Deja Vue (13/2)

Tip: Mystic Dreamer (15/8)



3.40: 3m2f Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Chase (Class 5)

BETTING FORECAST: Love The Leader (7/2), Dont Be Robin (4/1), Grayhawk (11/2), Kiwi Myth (13/2), Timcoda (13/2), Cap Horner (13/2), Tactical Manoeuvre (8/1), Mauna Kea (14/1)

Tip: Love The Leader (7/2) - trainer Johnny Farrelly won this race last year



4.20: 2m1½f Compare Bookmaker Sites At Bonuscodebets.Co.Uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Class 5)

BETTING FORECAST: Morning Spirit (11/4), Threeunderthrufive (3/1), Look Alive (3/1), Mr Tg (15/2), Kid Commando (15/2), Sound Wall (10/1), Sei Bella (33/1), Langafel Bee (33/1), Castlegrace Rose (33/1), Ethandexter (33/1)

Tip: Threeunderthrufive (3/1)

Most profitable trainers at Fontwell this season

Zoe Davison: +£45.62

Neil Mulholland: +£30.97

Anthony Honeyball: +£30.93

Paul Nicholls: +£14.53

Fiona Shaw: +£10.20

Most profitable jockeys at Fontwell this season

Jamie Moore: +£31.75

Michael Legg: +£22.88

Aidan Coleman: +£18.80

Tom Bellamy: +£14.75