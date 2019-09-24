All you need to know for Wednesday's racing at Goodwood

A seven-race card makes up Goodwood's penultimate fixture of the 2019 season on Wednesday afternoon
Experts at the Racing Post have previewed all of the action ahead of the meeting.
The highlight on a competitive card is 3.40, a listed race over 1m and 2 furlongs worth just over £25,000 in prize money to the winner. Mark Johnston - one of the most profitable trainers to follow at the track this season - sends Nyaleti down from his North Yorkshire base, with the filly of definite interest now lowering her sights having previously contested the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.
Race by race guide
Going: soft
2:00 1m2f (1m1f197y) Heineken 0.0% Future Stayers' EBF Maiden Stakes (Plus 10 Race) (Class 2) (2yo)
11/4 Herman Hesse, 4/1 Bondi Sands, Khalifa Sat, 5/1 Merryweather, 6/1 Stag Horn, 10/1 Rocket Dancer, 20/1 Selsey Sizzler, 25/1 Buto, Tantivy, 33/1 Duke Of Condicote, Jen's Lad
Tip: Bondi Sands
2.30 1m Old Mout Optional Claiming Handicap (Class 2) (4yo+)
100/30 Tukhoom, 9/2 Love Dreams, 6/1 Enigmatic, Mutaabeq, 13/2 Alemaratalyoum, 9/1 Shady McCoy, 10/1 Glen Shiel, 14/1 Key Player, Mountain Rescue, 20/1 Plunger, 25/1 Taurean Star
Tip: Mutaabeq
3.05 6f Birra Moretti Handicap (Class 4) (3yo+ 0-85)
7/2 Cent Flying, 11/2 Atalanta's Boy, Delagate This Lord, Private Matter, 6/1 Sweet Pursuit, 8/1 Youkan, 10/1 Quench Dolly, 12/1 Quiet Endeavour, 14/1 After John, Shining
Tip: Cent Flying
3.40 1m2f (1m1f197y) British Stallion Studs EBF Foundation Stakes (Listed Race) (Class 1) (3yo+)
11/4 Illumined, 3/1 Qarasu, 11/2 Nyaleti, 13/2 Elwazir, Look Around, 7/1 Air Pilot, 8/1 Getchagetchagetcha
Tip: Nyaleti
4.10 1m6f Thoroughbred Breeders Association Fillies' Handicap (Class 2) (3yo+ 0-105)
11/4 Monica Sheriff, 7/2 Nette Rousse, 4/1 Litigious, 9/2 Specialise, 7/1 I'll Have Another, 11/1 Dono Di Dio, Lorelina
Tip: Litigious
4.45 1m1f (1m1f11y) Orchard Thieves Handicap (Class 4) (4yo+ 0-85)
4/1 Beat The Judge, 9/2 De Vegas Kid, 5/1 Grey Spirit, Simoon, 8/1 Plait, 9/1 Keswick, 12/1 Directory, Family Fortunes, Touchthesoul, 14/1 Los Camachos
Tip: Keswick
5.20 5f Heineken UK Apprentice Handicap (Class 5) (3yo+ 0-75)
5/1 Atty's Edge, Pettochside, 6/1 Kodiak Attack, 8/1 Valentino Sunrise, Wiley Post, 10/1 Arishka, Dream Catching, Three Little Birds, 12/1 Brandy Station, More Than Likely, 14/1 Major Pusey, 16/1 Perfect Charm, 20/1 Firenze Rosa
Tip: Pettochside
Most profitable trainers at Goodwood this season
George Baker +£91.75
Mark Johnston +£33.49
David Menusier +£26.50
John Gallagher +£19.33
Alan Bailey +£19.00
Most profitable jockeys at Goodwood this season
Hector Crouch +£83.50
Jamie Watson +£38.25
Harry Bentley +£24.53
Pierre-Louis Jamin +£20.75
Andrea Atzeni +£18.76