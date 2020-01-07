Arun are on a run ... bowlers beat Sutton and Horsham

Arun bowles returned to winning ways when the men’s team beat Sutton IBC.

They won five of the six rinks comfortably and lost the sixth by just one shot, giving them an overall score of 146-89.

Top rink was skipped by Alan Avery who, with help from H Pearson, R Huber and N Waddock, won 29-11

Other rink scores: J Elliott F Biggs G Miller C Chester (s) won 24-17; B Fitch J Pickard J Whitfield J Brazier(s) lost 17-18; J Sparrow G King B Sanford L Corne (s) won 24-11; M Bird T Hayes M Desmond T Sayers (s) won 27-15; D Ford D Wright M Johnson M Campbell (s) won 25-17.

Arun men gave nothing away when they played host to Horsham, winning on all six rinks for an overall score of 179-82.

Comfortably achieving top rink status were Tony Sayers’ team of P Lichfield, B Smith and N Waddock, who won 42-10.

Also worthy of mention was the next door rink skipped by Ash Plater who was helped to a 37-10 win by N Short, B Smith and C Spicer.

Other scores: D Ford P Ward M Johnson P White won 22-11; D Cripp G Kendall C Chester and L Corne (s) won 21-13; J Sparrow G King L Hall and M Campbell (s) won 28-22; P Wakeford D Wright R Pearson M English won 29-12.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Bognor Goodwoods Greens played a home league match against Southbourne Rangers and had a comfortable 59-23 win taking all six points.

Scores: David Stansmore, Tony Unicombe, Brenda Jones, Clive Andrews (skip) won 40-11; Eric Jones, Stella Singleton, Pam Andrews, Brian Mills won 19-12.

