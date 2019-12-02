Benidorm is perfect place for a warm-up for Bognor athletes

Sixteen Bognor Tone Zone Runners jetted off to Spain for their annual trip to take in some Spanish culture and the Benidorm 10k.

The group had two days before the race on Sunday morning. There were a few sore heads but everyone made the start line, and the morning of the race was the warmes time of the weekend at 18°C.

Simon Gill was first home for the club in a time of 36:57 and 22nd overall. Jack Penfold recorded a PB of 38:08 with Peter Lee just behind in 38:25.

Danny Mahoney came through in 43:58, followed by Sarah Zacal and Byron Kearns on their first trip to Benidorm. Zacal ran a PB and finished third in her age category in 45:30 and was thankful for the encouragement from Kearns.

Shaun Smart and Marc Annals crossed in 46:07 and 47:11 respectively. Carolyn Stapley finished in 48:37, ten seconds ahead of head coach Keith Hardwell.

Glenn Penfold crossed the line in 51:39 followed by Karl Hayes and Neil Strudwick, both in 51:54.

Neil Pacey recorded a time of 53:30 with Gary Bushby in 59:29 and club chairman Peter Lomax rounded off results for the club in 1:04 after helping a Crawley runner.

Back in the UK were Sam Yates and Leigh Paige ran the Festive Frolic, a lapped event in Havant. Paige finished three laps (13.1 miles) in 2hr 39mins with Sam Yates running two laps (nine miles) in 1:41.

Benidorm 10k - Simon Gill: 36:57; Jack Penfold: 38:08 PB; Peter Lee: 38:25; Danny Mahoney: 43:58; Sarah Zacal: 45:30 PB 3rd in category; Byron Kearns: 45:30; Shaun Smart: 46:07; Marc Annals: 47:11; Carolyn Stapley: 48:37; Keith Hardwell: 48:47; Glenn Penfold: 51:39; Karl Hayes: 51:54; Neil Strudwick: 51:54; Neil Pacey: 53:30; Gary Bushby: 59:29; Peter Lomax: 1:04:07. Festive Frolic - Leigh Paige: 13.1miles 2:39; Sam Yates: 9 miles 1:41.