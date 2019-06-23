Bjorn Nielsen confirms Stradivarius will go for an 'incredible' Goodwood Cup hat-trick at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Stradivarius will bid for an ‘incredible’ hat-trick of Goodwood Cup victories.

John Gosden’s star stayer successfully defended his Gold Cup crown at Royal Ascot last week.

It was a seveth consecutive triumph – and fourth win at Group One level – for the five-year-old son of Sea The Stars.

Stradivarius banked a £1m bonus last season after completing the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million quadruple.

A faultess campaign saw him win the Yorkshire Cup, Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup.

His owner, Bjorn Nielsen, is not ruling out a repeat – with two legs of the four already in the can.

Next up comes the Qatar Goodwood Festival, where Stradivarius has won the Goodwood Cup in the past two campaigns.

But Nielsen is not taking anything for granted and insists connections will take things one race at a time.

He said: ‘He is a good stayer and has got a good heart.

‘His mind is so relaxed and I hope he can continue for a while.

‘These races are so hard to win. People think you can get these horses out and he will be out for the Goodwood Cup and do the same thing.

‘Last year when he won this race he lost a shoe and was lame afterwards and that can take time to get over and you never know.

‘Anything can happen. You miss a race and you miss the bonus.

‘I’m not focused on the bonus at all but if he comes out of this okay I would like to take him to Goodwood.

‘That is the next big event and if he can win that three times that would be incredible, that would be the focus.’

Frankie Dettori steered Stradivarius, the even-money favourite, to glory in Berkshire last week.

The jockey celebrated a fourth successive win on the card when the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup champion quickened past runner-up Dee Ex Bee to win by a length.

Trainer Gosden said: ‘This little guy with his white socks and white face looks like the Milkybar kid should be riding him.

‘He is a remarkable athlete and a charming horse to be around.’