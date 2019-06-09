Bognor 10k athletes are a wow in Worthing

Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners had 25 members taking part in the Worthing 10k.

Christo Oosthuizen ran an evenly paced race to finish in 38min 23sec, second in his age category, just ahead of Jack Penfold, who finished fifth in his age category in a time of 38:45.

Chris Gallagher and Carolyn Stapley finished in 44:46 and 45:20. Ian Bayley and Sarah Zacal helped each other round the course and each crossed in 47:42. Glenn Penfold achieved his target by finishing in 48:58.

Kirstee Porter and Gary Smith crossed the line in 53:44 and 54:49 respectively. Rebecca Nicholl record a personal best of 58:22. Leigh Paige was happy with her result, taking 13 minutes off the last time she ran the Worthing 10k.

Rachel George and Julie Ede finished in 1:03 and 1:04, Paula Russel and Juliette Garret in 1:06 and 1:08. Allan Brown and Beth Suter ran the race together and crossed the line in 1:13 just ahead of Tina Ede.

Catherine Hemsley took five minutes off her personal best in 1:29. Lisa Broad and Nic Baglee ran the race together and crossed in 1:48.

Elsewhere, Sam Yates ran the Romsey 5 Mile beer race, where instead of a medal you get a pint glass (filled with beer of course) and a cake. Yates finished in 49.26.

Daniel Hughes ran the very hilly Ditcham 10k near Petersfield. Hughes completed the course in 1.13.

