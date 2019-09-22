Bognor are back - but it's tough going after promotion

Bognor’s squash teams returned to action in the new season when the first team travelled to play Crawley seconds, a team composed almost of one family.

Bognor, having been promoted last season, started well with Steve Porter up against the first of the Maliks, Camron, and the visitor had the edge in every game coming out with 12-10, 11-9, 11-9 win to give Bognor their first points in division one.

Fourth string Alasdair Campbell went down to Heston Malik. He pulled back the third game but the home player took the fourth and the tie 11-6, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6.

At No3 was a Bognor junior, the vastly improved George Porter, and he also came back after losing the first two games against Bailey Malik and battled well in the fourth, just missing out in a close-fought match. Malik won 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 14-12.

A new face in the Bognor line-up, Callum Greasley at seocnd string, looked like levelling matters when he took a 2-0 lead against James Gibbins but could not keep up the pressure as Gibbins levelled and took the decider to win 9-11, 6-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-7.

In the top-string match, Bognor captain Greg Jansz experienced a rare defeat when he met Perry Malik, a world-ranked player who won 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 to give Crawley victory by 4-1 and 17 points to Bognor’s seven.

* Midhurst Squash Club’s first team have begun their campaign in the 2019-20 Sussex League.

First team captain Jonathan Wright said: “We were really happy to win the league in 2018-19 and following our promotion into division two west we’re ready to take on some of the bigger clubs across the county and maybe even top the league again!”

The second team have started their campaign and also hope for a flying start.

Midhurst Squash Club is based at The Grange Leisure Centre on Bepton Road. Junior squash sessions are held every Saturday morning, club night is every Wednesday (7-9pm) and there is a social squash ladder. More details can be found at www.facebook.com/MidhurstSquashClub