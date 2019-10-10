Bognor athletes in fine form from Berlin to Barns Green and Bournemouth

Tone Zone Runners Mark Green and Jack Penfold took part in the Berlin Marathon.

After months of hard training both runners ran personal bests. Penfold pushed from mile 22 and finished in a time of 3:11:08, beating his previous best by 17 minutes. Green ran a well controlled race to record a 24 minute PB of 3:30:29.

Tone Zone in Berlin

At Bognor’s parkrun, there were personal bests for Donna Strowger and Janet Hutchinson.

A few club members ran the Barns Green Half Marathon. Ben Leney was the first runner through for the club, finishing in 1:53:46, closely followed by Peter Ramsdale in 1:55:47. Friends Vicky Cooper and Zoe Hemes ran together and finished in 2:18:28. Nik Crisp wasn’t far behind in 2:33:35.

Rebecca Nicholl, Sarah Stothard and Joan Woolley took on the challenging Jurassic Coast Marathon. Nicholl and Stothard ran a solid race together to cross the line in 6.12. Woolley completed her 50th marathon in 7.09.

Tone Zone at Bournemouth

Gary Smith ran the Ageas Bowl 10k in 45:03. At the Windsor Half Marathon Lesley Ward and Elle Matthews ran strong races, finishing in 2:12 and 2:15 respectively.

Last weekend Neil Strudwick and Byron Kearns took on the Bournemouth Marathon. Despite disrupted training Kearns finished in a new personal best of 3.18. Strudwick finished in 4.32.

Tony Hancock did the Jersey Marathon in 4.23 and Daniel Hughes finished the Basingstoke 10k in 1.06 while Alan Brown flew the flag at the RNLI 10k finishing in 1.16.

Anne Kari Enes, Grace Natoli and Jude Bazeley were running the Atlantic Coast Challenge where runners cover 80 miles over three days crossing tough and hilly terrain. After months of hard training the three ladies took on the mammoth challenge, all running well throughout.

