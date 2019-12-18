Bognor athletes tot up top times in Lanzarote - and at Goodwood

A handful of races included a chance for a few Bognor Tone Zone members to go and get some winter sun.

Friends Lisa Broad and Nic Baglee were running the Lanzarote 10k and finished in 1.01 and 1:50 respectively in the hot Spanish sun. There was also a half marathon ran on the day and this was taken on by four club members.

Tone Zoners in Lanzarote

Lesley Ward finished first for the club in a time of 2:20, Leigh Paige was just two minutes behind. Elle Matthews finished in 2:28, ten minutes ahead of Sarah Spurr who rounded off a good bunch of results for the club in the half marathon.

Jade Fish was the only runner from the club to run the marathon and finished the 26.2 miles in 5:32, a very respectable time with the conditions.

Donna Vincent visited Poland and ran in the Garmin Ultra Race. Vincent completed 11k on the day on a tough hilly course in a time of 1:31.

Closer to home was the Goodwood Running Grand Prix for the final time this year. Jackie Williamson was the first to finish for the club in the 10k distance in a time of 52:30.

Lee Hayward snuck under the 1 hour mark in 58:56. Rebecca Holden and Juliette Garrett showed the club camaraderie and finished together in 1 hour 8 minutes.

Charles Stewart snuck in a time of 1.09.52. Allan Brown and Wendy Morris finished closely together in 1:12 and 1:14 respectively.

In the half marathon at Goodwood Motor Circuit, Juliet Stallard set a new personal best in a time of 1:30. Mark Green also set a new PB of 1:42 to round of a fantastic year for him.

Gary Smith hung onto Mark Green and finished in a time of 1:43, just ahead of Ian Bayley who finished in 1:49.

Results Lanzarote 10k - 07.12.19 Lisa Broad 1.01.08, Nic Baglee 1.50.30; Lanzarote Half Marathon - 07.12.19 Lesley Ward 2.20.49, Leigh Paige 2.22.20, Elle Matthews 2.28.18, Sarah Spurr 2.38.40; Lanzarote Marathon - 07.12.19 Jade Fish 5.32.17, Poland 11k Race - 07.12.19, Donna Vincent 1.31.31; Goodwood Half Marathon - 08.12.19 Juiet Stallard 1.30.19 PB, Mark Green 1.42.25 PB, Gary Smith 1.43.29, Ian Bayley 1.49.27; Goodwood 10k - 08.12.19 Jackie Williamson 52.30, Lee Hayward 58.56, Rebecca Holden 1.08.57, Juliette Garrett 1.08.59, Charles Stewart 1.09.52, Allen Brown 1.12.39, Wendy Morris 1.14.50