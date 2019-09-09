Bognor athletes turn Arundel orange and blue

On a hot weekend, the the blue and orange crew of Tone Zone Runners turned out in force for some sizzling times at the hilly Arundel 10k.

The club had their biggest turnout at the event, with 32 runners competing.

Juliet Stallard was first lady home in an impressive time of 43min 41sec, just ahead of her friend Jess Thomson, second in 44:02. Duncan Stephenson-Gill came in on 45 minutes.

Allen Porter managed a personal best on the tough course with 47:13, with Carolyn Stapley hot on his heels in 47:53, third in her category.

Ian Bayley, Josey Faggetter, Gary Pidgeon, Donna Strowger, Natalie Tribe, Peter Ramsdale and Andy Miles ran solid races to finish under 55 minutes. Marzena Sowinska, Kirstee Porter and Lucy Trait finished close together in 55 minutes.

Coach Stuart Thomson ran with Karen Vilday and they crossed the line in 1.02, just ahead of Zoe Hemes, Paul Wells and Lesley Ward, who was first in her category. Elle Matthews, Sam Lee and Chris Seaton crossed in 1.07 while friends Charlotte Seaton and Debi Haddleton finishing 1.09.

In America in the Lighthouse 5k, Tone Zone’s Sarah Zacal stormed through to break the tape as first lady. Zacal was over the moon to win in 22.14.

Michelle Lloyd and Lea Hodgkins were at the Pershore Plum 10k, where you receive a plum as well as a medal for finishing. Lloyd finished in 1.01 with Hodgkins seven minutes behind.

In the Windlesham Whip Sam Yates finished in 43.22.

Tone Zone times at Arundel - Juliet Stallard 43.41; Jessica Thomson 44.02; Duncan Stephenson-Gill 45.00; Allen Porter 47.13 PB; Carolyn Stapely 47.53; Gervais Ward 48.58; Ian Bayley 50.03; Josey Faggetter 50.58; Gary Pidgeon 51.15; Donna Strowger 52.03; Natalie Tribe 52.28; Peter Ramsdale 53.56; Andrew Miles 54.15; Jon New 55.04; Marzena Sowinska 55.26; Kirstee Porter 55.49; Lucy Tait 55.57; Christine Rounds 56.33; Garry Gaskin 59.26; Lisa Wadey 1.01.06; Stuart Thomson 1.02.33; Karen Vilday 1.02.23; Zoe Hemes 1.02.59; Paul Wells 1.03.01; Lesley Ward 1.03.04; Leigh Paige 1.05.32; Elle Matthews 1.07.41; Sam Lee 1.07.42; Chris Seaton 1.07.36; Charlotte Seaton 1.09.02; Debi Haddleton 1.09.01; Jacob Steel 1.26.01.