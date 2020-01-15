Bognor beat Arun to end first half of season on high note

Bognor’s squash seconds ended the first half of the season with a resounding win at home against Arun Leisure.

Bognor’s No5 was improving junior Ethan Randell, who had a great tussle with Mario Ponterosso in the longest tie of the evening.

The Arun Leisure player led 2-1 after three but Randell stuck to the task, levelling and then taking the decider to win 15-12, 9-15, 12-15, 15-11, 15-12.

Home fourth string Zoe Shardlow was on good form beating Martin Fallows in straight games 15-11, 15-10,1 5-5 .

Then home No3 Steve Porter, in a demanding match against Arun’s Matt Clarke, edged two close games before clinching victory in three - score 17-15, 19-17, 15-12 to put the home team in command.

Arun’s one success came in the second string match when Eliot Fallows beat Steve Enfield in straight games 15-12, 15-13, 15-7 but Bognor’s No 1 George Porter made it 4-1 on the night when he beat Phil Martin in three 15-12, 15-9, 15-12.

This gave Bognor 17 points to reinforce their position at the top of Sussex division three west.

The first team ended 2019 in a similarly healthy position in second spot in division one west having won five and lost two in the first half of the season.

The opening home match for Bognor teams will be on January 30 when the visitors to Hawthorn Road will be West Worthing IV up against the second team.

Congratulations are due to four Bognor juniors, George Porter, Ethan Randell, Calum Porter and Elliott Hill. selected to represent Sussex in the junior inter-county finals in Nottingham on January 18 and 19.

The club wished them good luck and praised the role of their coach Zoe Shardlow.