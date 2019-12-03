Bognor boxers have a Barnstaple barnstormer

Bognor Regis Alliance Boxing Club – formerly called Fighting Fit – enjoyed three wins from three at the Barnstaple boxing show in Devon .

Fighting first was 16 -year-old Ben Skinner, taking on Malmesbury’s George Francome. Skinner set off the match with an impressive left jab and in the last round upped his game to secure a unanimous points decision by the judges.

Next to step into the ring from Bognor was 21-year-old Wes Samboa, who boxed against Josh Passmore of Barnstaple ABC and secured an impressive first-round stoppage.

Samboa’s big shots left the referee no alternative but to administer two standing eight counts and stop the bout.

Last but certainly not least from the club was 26-year-old Ryan Champion, fighting Rhys Chard from Bude ABC.

Champion began with a fast left hand and continued to deliver powerful right crosses to win a unanimous point decision, giving Bognor their final win.

BRABC head coach Andy Josling said: “I was very proud of each of the boys. They all boxed really well and were not only a credit to themselves, but a credit to the club and their home town of Bognor.”

OCKLEY SHOW

Ockley Boxing Club hosted their third open show at the Jeneses Centre in Bognor.

The popularity of the shows continues to grow and it was another great a great display of quality amatuer bouts.

There were 15 well-matched bouts with only two failing to reach the distance.

Chichester Boxing Club’s David Smith led the action, scoring a unanimous points victory over Hayden Young of Hastings.

Ockley ABC’s Luca Franzini took part in his first skills bout against Littlehampton’s Charlie Steel and it was a very entertaining performance from both the 11-year-old debutants in front of a big crowd.

Also on his debut was Kye Lake of Ockley, who took part in a junior contest against south London boxer Tiernan Dunne (St Peters).

This exciting contest was a real barnstormer for the crowd but the more experineced Dunne won on points, helped by a dramatic knockdown in the last ten seconds of the bout.

Lake showed great resilience to get up and beat the count and finish the contest. This was useful experience for both boys.

Next up for Ockley was Samir Doghlkiev in a great contest against St Gerards’ Luke Bow. Both were on debut and both fought with heart and skill and did their clubs proud, Bowe winning by a split decision.

The two Freddys from Ockley – Gregson and Chester – both gained debut wins. Chester’s was a unanimous decision over Ben Banner (Team Wiseman).

Banner showed all the heart in the world but couldn’t quite match Chester, who has a good future in boxing.

Gregson had an exciting bout against Romano Escritt (St Peters). The first round very even but Gregson turned up the pressure as the bout continued and went on to win with a third-round stoppage and gain a standing ovation from the crowd.

Last on for Ockley was Percival Tussamba, in a close contest which his team thought he had won but which was given the other way to a boxer from the Inner City club, Southampton.

The next Ockley show will be early in the new year as coaches continue working with a fantastic group of dedicated young lads.