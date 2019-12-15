Bognor girls are happy at Heathfield

Bognor under-13s girls travelled to play Heathfield and Waldron. Both sides played well, with Bognor dominating, especially at the rucking, to secure a 10-3 victory.

Since the start of last season, the team have steadily improved while maintaining rugby core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment and discipline.

This, along with a family appeal and dedicated coaches, makes the game fun for the girls while encouraging confidence and fitness.

Training is on Wednesdays, 6.30pm to 8pm, and Sundays, 10am to midday, at Bognor Rugby Club in Hampshire Avenue. Any girls between ten and 13 interested in joining or coming to watch will be more than welcome to come along.

Send your junior team's reports and pictures - whatever the sport and age group - to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk for publication here and in the Observer series