Bognor golfers get festive... Westwood takes over veterans' captaincy at Chichester

Bognor’s Golf Club Sainsbury’s roll-up group – which now numbers 55 members in total – had their traditional round of golf followed by Christmas dinner, and there was even some exceedingly poor karaoke singing to follow.

Elvis Presley songs took a real hit.

John Discombe (left), vice-captain of Chi vets, and new captain Colin Westwood

Julian Staddon won the day’s competition with an excellent 38 points.

In second place on countback with 35 was new club professional Johnathon Groves and in third place was Mike Oates.

The four-man team winners were Ron Stevens, Ian Kracke, Gordon Davidson and new member Barry Forey.

Winner of the 2019 Sainsbury’s aggregate roll-up competition was Ron Stevens, finally replacing Roger Leverton who had won for the past six years.

Tied in second place were Paul Archer and Cliff Willis.

There were many thanks to Ian Simpson for organising the day and for organising the group three times a week, every week of the year.

Thanks also went to Cliff Willis for administering the Sainsbury’s yearly roll-up aggregate competition.

A number of members decided to arrange their own fancy dress, won by Jim Stephenson on a show of hands, the costumes only a little better than the karaoke.

* Pictured at a recent Chichester veterans' golf meeting are John Discombe (on the left) this year’s vice-captain, and on the right the new captain Colin Westwood.

Colin started playing in 1999 when he retired from 32 years of Police Service as Divisional Commander of Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Old habits die hard as he appears to be cheerfully tapping John on the shoulder to possibly help with a rules enquiry.

Now playing off 21 he learnt his golf at Whipsnade Golf Club, near the zoo, where he also learnt not to go searching for balls sliced over the boundary fence and into the lion compound. Needless to say he got rid of his slice very quickly.

Colin is married to Christine and has three daughters and eight grandchildren between 19 and two to keep him busy at home. The Chichester club vets all wish him the very best for his year as captain on the golf course.