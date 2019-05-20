Bognor Prom 10k in pictures - the start, the finish, Peppa Pig, the crowds, superheroes, wheelchair racers and more
What a day it was in Bognor as the town's 25th Prom 10k drew its biggest ever number of runners.
A grand total of 1,864 took part in the main race - and that's not counting the junior fun runners, just shy of 200, and the two people who took part in the event's inaugural wheelchair race. Here is our photographer Liz Pearce's picture record of a day to cherish.
It's race day at the Bognor Prom 10k / Picture by Liz Pearce