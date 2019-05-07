Bognor Prom 10k is back - new and improved for big anniversary

Preparations are well under way for a special 25th-anniversary Bognor Prom 10k on Sunday, May 19.

The iconic south-coast road race will take runners from West Park along the prom, through Felpham and Summerley before making their way back along the prom and back to West Park.

This year’s race has seen the highest number of entrants ever recorded and the hope is for a sell-out or close to it.

The event is organised by Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners with support from Bognor Hotham Rotary Club and this year will bring more improvements to enhance runners’ experience.

Jude Bazeley, race director, said: “We have pulled out all the stops this year as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Bognor Prom 10k. Runners can expect a great experience, a commemorative medal and a fantastic goody bag. Our race village will be a highlight with great concessions for runners and their families.”

This year brings the introduction of wheelchair competitors for the first time in its history.

Bazeley said: “Bognor Prom 10k is a huge community event every year. As such, we want to ensure we are inclusive and what a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the race by introducing the wheelchair race. “

This year’s key features include:

A 25th anniversary commemorative medal

A goody bag with great products and discounts from sponsors

Concessions in the race village including food, drink and massage

Medal engraving

Race photography

Each year, the race has a charity partner and Parents and Carers Support Organisation (PACSO) was nominated the 2019 charity partner.

PACSO is a local charity that supports children with disabilities and their families in the Chichester & Arun districts of West Sussex. They offer a range of respite activities and fun events for the whole family.

As well as the main race, the fun run for young people will see some great changes. It will start and finish on Silverston Avenue and enjoy similar benefits to the main race.

Bazeley said: “In previous years, the fun run has been on the fringes of the main event. The Bognor Prom 10k aims to encourage more young people to be part of this great event. As such, we want to make them feel that their taking part is as important and contributes to the day.”

Race entries close on May 10 or when the limit of 2000 entries have been taken

Last year’s men’s winner was Bernie Spannagl of Horsham Blue Star Harriers in 32min 46sec. The women’s race was won by Lucy Thravesof Chichester Runners in 38.07.