Bognor Prom 10k: It's a top Tone Zone turnout

The Bognor Prom 10k featured 120 Tone Zone runners – a new record for the host club and in almost perfect conditions.

It proved a day to savour for the club and for all those Tone Zoners who took part.

The first three home for the club all got PBs. Callum Aldous came across the line in 37:30 followed by Christo Oosthuizen in 37:55 and Jack Penfold in 38:17, a great start for the club.

Kari Mack led the way for the ladies in 39:07, while Juliet Stallard and Jess Thomson both got PBs in 41:01 and 41:08 and their three times meant the club won the ladies’ team prize.

Peter Lee finished in 39:52, an outstanding effort for a runner who had three and a half months out after an irregular and fast-beating heart.

Carolyn Stapely added to her year of personal bests by finishing in 44:09. Alan Coombs, Sarah Zacal and Michael Daughtrey also got PBs in 46:09, 46:31 and 47:01.

Neil Pacey took two minutes off his PB by finishing in 49:21. Marc Annals was once again pacing for the event and finished in 49:41, helping fellow club runner Allen Porter to a personal best of 49:54.

Kirstee Porter finished in 51:46, another PB for her. Carl Bryant was pacing for 55 minutes and helped numerous runners achieve their targets, a lot of them club members. Alan Haskell, Ian Ashbery, Christine Rounds and Zoe Hemes all got under 55 minutes with Ashbery claiming a PB.

Rebecca Holden, Catriona Power and Leigh Paige were all spurred to achieve their best times on by head coach Keith Hardwell, who was pacing one hour.

Holden finished in 58:34, Power in 58:51 and Paige in 59:25.

There were more personal bests to come from Sue Hayward, Susan Brigstock-Parker and Beth Suter who all finished near other club members, showing teamwork and encouragement – whether they know each other or not.

A special mention goes to 85-year-old Derek Winslow, the club’s president who volunteers every week at the Bognor parkrun and junior parkrun. After injuries last year he finished the 10k in 1hr 33min with the help from Sarah Baker-Brown.

Laura Coombs, Rebecca Sleet, Jessica Stevens, Karen Butcher, Lisa Cook, Eleanor Radford, Kirsty Stimpson and Amy Logan, having joined the club in January and followed a training plan with trained coaches, all completed the 10k with smiles – for some it was their first 10k.

All club members were cheered around the final corner by their fellow Tone Zoners.