Bognor rugby academy launches twin bid for glory - in more ways than one

It was a momentous day for Bognor RFC’s colts academy – for two reasons. They had league matches for both the Greens and Purples squads – they are the only club in Sussex to run two Colts teams – and they had THREE sets of twins playing for one team.

Here are the reports from both teams' efforts...

Havant 17 Bognor Academy Purples 17

Bognor Purples kicked off their season with a nail-biter at Havant.

Club history was made as three sets of twins, Harvey and Oscar Henson, Sam and Jacob Towler and Stanley and Arthur Wright, all played in the same team.

Stanley and Arthur both scored tries too as a final try for Edward Gilbert-Jones converted by Owen Henton looked to have given Bognor the win before a last-gasp try for Havant tied things up.

Purples: Jack Trenham, Sam Towler, Ben Brandon, Oscar Henson, Harvey Henson, Stanley Wright, Jacob Towler, Owen Thomas, Nathan Chitty, Jack Robinson, James Billingham, Edward Gilbert-Jones, Harry Smith, Arthur Wright, Owen Henton.

Bognor Greens 31 Wimborne Colts 21

The Greens continued their unbeaten start with a bonus-point victory over Wimborne.

Bognor started brightly with big carries from Matthew Norrell and Nathan Thompson getting over the gain line. Scrum-half Alfie Spurle fed Elvis Millen, who audaciously chipped the full-back before using his express pace to touch down.

Charlie Weller, Ethan Teasdale and Fin Glass were bossing the scrum and laying a platform for the backs to attack. Centre Jack Hickman fed Cellan Robinson, who passed his opposite number and cut inside the full-back to score.

Bognor allowed Wimborne three quick converted tries either side of half-time and had a mountain to climb.

Bustling No8 Bradley Smith carried hard all game. Flankers Harrison Southern and Benjamin Barker acted as the links before Gus Haplik put fellow centre Tyrone Masaki into space. The flyer stood up the full-back before skating over. Lewis Decarteret converted.

Bognor began to play with more intensity. Spurle sniped and offloaded to Robinson who took six players over the line to score. Decarteret converted majestically from the touchline to regain the lead.

Glass and Jamie Foote carried superbly using footwork and power to suck in defenders and Ben Woolnough counter-attacked A thrust from Dylan Giles allowed Masaki room to canter over for his second try in the corner. Decarteret again converted to end the contest.

Coach Tom Spurle was happy with the result but knows there is still much room for improvement. “We are still only playing with intensity for 40 minutes, this will increase as the season moves on. Well done to all the lads.”

Greens: Finn Glass, Ethan Teasdale, Charlie Weller, Matthew Norrell, Nathan Thompson, Ben Barker, Harrison Southern (capt), Bradley Smith, Alfie Spurle, Benjamin Woolnough, Tyrone Masaki, Jack Hickman, Gus Haplik, Cellan Robinson, Elvis Millen, Jamie Foote, Dylan Giles.