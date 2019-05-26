Bognor rugby girls celebrate fabulous first season

The Bognor and Worthing under-13 girls’ rugby squad gathered with families and coaches to celebrate an unbelievable season.

The squad met up and talked about their experiences during the season which had started in the autumn with coaching before the team built on their basic skills to learn more about the more advanced techniques of passing, tackling, rucking, mauling and scrummaging.

The girls showed great dedication and commitment and enjoyed a training day with Sussex women at Pulborough. The first tournament at Horsham left them undefeated and gave great confidence.

Good league wins against Hove and Horsham took them into Hampshire festival season. The girls went to Petersfield with some trepidation, but victories over Basingstoke, Alton, Ellingham and Ringwood and Winchester in the final meant they were undefeated winners.

At Basingstoke, wins in the pool came before the final was abandoned because of a nasty injury.

The following week a visit to Havant brought a win in the final against Trojans.

Undefeated, the Flamingos were invited to the Harlequins Game Changer event at The Stoop. Topping the pool, they won the final on the main pitch on in front of a 4,800 crowd.

Bognor rugby teens rewarded

Chi youngsters line up Twickenham trip

Finally came a fun-filled unbeaten tour to Devon.

Coach Steve Andrews said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the commitment, skill, enthusiasm and hard work put in by the girls during the whole season. Every one of them are absolute stars and will go far in the game. This has been one of my best seasons in rugby.”

Thanks went to all the parents who had taken the girls to training and travelled across Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. To add to the event, as a surprise, current England international Jess Breach was there to present prizes to the girls.

The winners were: Player of the Year: All the team – impossible to choose one; Players’ Player: Eve Ursell and Grace Callaway; Most Consistent: Nellie Pegg, Lily Smith, Daisy Evans; Most Improved: Emily Evans; Best Newcomers: Amelie Nicholson and EJ Wright.

Next season further success will be sought and girls of any age are invited to join in. Email girls.rugbybognor@outlook.com