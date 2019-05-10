Bognor rugby teenagers rewarded for fine season

Bognor RFC’s under-16 and under-17 teams celebrated their huge season of successes in a lavish ceremony at the club.

Together, these two squads have joined forces to form Bognor Rugby Academy and are looking forward to a packed and successful 2019/20 season.

Award winners: Best Newcomers: Charlie Jays and Dylan Collier; Most Improved: Nathan Chitty, Ethan Teasdale, Matthew Norrell, Arthur Wright; Most consistent: Charlie Weller, Alfie Spurle; Players’ Player: Jack Trenham, Owen Thomas, Tyrone Masaki; Players of the year: Elvis Millen, Oscar Henson, Harvey Henson.

A full pre-season training schedule begins on Tuesday, June 25 at 7pm at BRFC, including a day of fitness testing at St George’s Park and completed with a three-night training camp at the prestigious Kelly College, Devon in August.

Anyone entering Year 12 or 13 in September and interested in joining the academy can contact Academy@bognor-rfc.com

