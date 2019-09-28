Bognor rugby youngsters wallop Winchester

Bognor RFC's academy colts team made it three wins in a row in a seven-try display to triumph 39-12 away to Winchester Colts – but have plenty to work on.

The hosts started with a 20-phase passage of play which saw their strong running No8 crash over for a converted try.

Bognor came back, moving the ball wide to the impressive Cellan Robinson on the wing and he was dragged down short of the line. Scrum half Alfie Spurle used his bulk to touch down.

With Charlie Weller, Ethan Teasdale and Jack Trenham securing good scrum ball, fly half Elvis Millen orchestrated the Bognor backs who began to stretch the Winchester defence.

Tyrone Masaki, in at centre, cut through and rounded the last defender to score. Hickman converted.

Bognor continued to defend well around the ruck with Nathan Thompson and Matthew Norrell putting in the hits. Gus Haplik and Jack Hickman contained the hosts’ centres with some fine tackling.

Bradley Smith got Bognor over the gainline and skipper Harrison Southern was on hand to score. Bognor extended their lead just before half-time as Matt Norrell used his long levers to smash over.

Owen Thomas rose superbly in the lineout and Giles powered through as the backs moved the ball wide to Ben Woolnough and Edward Gilbert-Jones, who always made ground.

Winchester infringed and a quick tap penalty saw Brad Smith step over, and Jack Hickman converted. Oscar Henson added some feistiness to proceedings and a planned lineout move saw Harrison Southern scorch over for his second try. Another perfectly executed catch and drive ended with debutant Jamie Foote crashing over.

Bognor: Trenham, Teasdale, Weller, Norrell, Thompson, Masaki, Southern, Smith, Spurle, Woolnough, Gilbert-Jones, Hickman, Haplik, Robinson, Millen, Barker, Thomas, Henson, Foote, Giles.

* It was a tough trip across the Solent to face Sandown and Shanklin for Bognor’s first XV. They came home on the wrong end of a 62-7 defeat.

They aim to bounce back at home to Ellingham and Ringwood today.