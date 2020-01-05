Bognor runners coast to success by the sea in Portsmouth

A handful of Bognor’s Tone Zone runners took the short trip along the coast to Portsmouth for the city’s coastal half marathon and marathon.

Five took on the half marathon with a further three taking on the full 26 miles.

In the marathon Christo Oosthuizen rounded off his first year as a Tone Zone member in fantastic style with a time of 3hr 2min 43sec to finish sixth overall and first in the over-50s category.

Peter Ramsdale finished his year of marathons with a 4:35, Grace Natoli also ran her last of many marathons this year and finished in 5.17.

In the half marathon Mark Williamson finished first for the club in 1.52, eight minutes ahead of James Savage.

Andrew Medlock crossed in 2:02 while Lesley Ward and Sarah Spurr, who have been doing a half marathon a month, completed their year with times of 2:21 and 2:26.

Tone Zone times - Portsmouth Marathon - Christo Oosthuizen 3.02.43 - 6th Overall and 1st V50; Peter Ramsdale 4.35.57; Grace Natoli 5.17.12. Portsmouth Half Marathon - Mark Williamson 1.52.07; James Savage 2.00.22; Andrew Medlock 2.02.58; Lesley Ward 2.21.27; Sarah Spurr 2.26.45.