Bognor runners head into the darkness - and into Dorset

Tone Zone’s Kari Mack took part in the Dark Moors 10 miler, which had a 6.30pm start.

The night race around the Moors Valley Country Park near Bournemouth is extra challenging for the runners, especially when off-road in the mud, wind and rain.

Mack stormed through to finish as the first female in 1hr 9min.

At the Swanage 10k were David Bone, birthday boy Lee Hayward and Alan Haskell. The hilly course mixed with the winds made it tough for a PB.

Nonetheless in Bone’s first race for the club he finished in a very respectable time of 41:19. Hayward put the cherry on his birthday with a PB of 56:16.

Haskell rounded off some solid times with a 1:03.

Tone Zone times - Dark Moors 10 Mile - Kari Mack 1.09.29 (1st Female). Swanage 10k - David Bone 41.19; Lee Hayward 56.16 PB; Alan Haskell 1.03.44.