Bognor tennis aces have fun in the sun

Bognor Lawn Tennis Club held a fun day tournament in glorious sunshine and the tennis was of a high standard.

A total of 25 players took part in a day of mixed men’s and ladies’ doubles matches, with all matches very keenly contested.

Rob Goody narrowly eased ahead of runner-up Mike Watson to win the tournament and they were closely followed by the winner of the ladies’ event, Eileen Bright, with Jo Owen runner-up.

At the close play everyone enjoyed lunch in the clubhouse.

Pictured from left: Mike Watson, Eileen Bright, Jo Owen , Bob Goody

Davis Cup duo visit Chichester

Pupils enjoy dodgeball and netball action