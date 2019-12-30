Bognor trebles are tops to land darts prizes

The Bognor Benevolent Darts League divisional trebles knockouts took place at Newtown Social Club.

There were 11 teams representing division three.

The division two winners

The semi-finals brought wins for Simon Mitchell, Jill Mitchell and Dan Middleton (Newtown Clubbers) over Alex Chirat, Dan Carter and Dan Sapio (Chi Snooker ‘B’) and for Tina Bennett, Mark H Todd and Ben Todd (Railway Sleepers) over Richard Pennells, Tracey King and Alice Barnard (Richmond Resurrected).

In the final’s first leg, a ton from Middleton helped his trio get in front, and with Simon Mitchell hitting the double the leg went to Newtown.

Leg two brought two tons from Mark Todd, and after some double trouble Ben Todd hit double eight to make it 1-1.

In the third, Simon Mitchell clinched it with the double for Newtown. Leg four was settled by Mark Todd hitting the double five.

The division three winners

In the last leg Newtown caught up with their opponents with another ton from Jill Mitchell, but Bennett hit double four to win the leg, taking the match 3-2, and giving them the title.

There were 11 teams in division two. The only 180 of the night came from Alex Richardson (Aldingbourne Mavericks) in the first round.

Richardson and teammates Adam Hall and Rachel Hall reached the final with a 2-1 win against Tom Stannard, Jack Stannard and Jez Stannard (Pagham CC) in the first semi-final. The second semi went to Michael Hoare, Tom O’Sullivan and Simon Edwards (Lamb Chops) over Martin Grainger, Len Dixie and Les Mullinger (Royal Oak).

The final had a close first leg, but with Adam Hall hitting two early tons and the double coming from Rachel Hall, the Mavericks went into the lead.

In leg two, Hoare hit 117 to leave a finish for his team, but Richardson hit the double to go 2-0 up. Hoare, O’Sullivan and Edwards got the early lead in leg three, but a ton from Richardson helped them catch up and after 21 darts missing doubles for Hoare, O’Sullivan and Edwards, Adam Hall hit double four to take the match 3-0 and the title. In division one, only three teams took part, the worst divisional turnout on record, so a round-robin style knockout was played.

Lee Franklin, Richard Ragless and Cliff Prior (Friary ‘Z’) beat Mike Davis, Harry Annals and Derrick Longhurst (Lamb Nomads 2-0.

Davis, Annals and Longhurst faced teammates Rob Allen and Ian Hackett and his wife Emma Hackett, who joined them from division two to help make up a team.

Davis, Annals and Longhurst took only one leg, meaning they couldn’t win any more points and were out.

Franklin, Ragless and Prior went into the final to take on Allen and the Hacketts. The first leg was over in a flash, won by the Zs and despite a start of 115 from Emma Hackett in leg two and another ton later, Franklin hit the double to go 2-0 up.

In leg three, another three tons from the Zs enabled Franklin hit the double again to take the match 3-0, giving him, Prior and Ragless the title.