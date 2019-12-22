Boxer Jasmine so close to glory in BBC spotlight

St Gerards Boxing Club took Jasmine Elkington to the Guildford Spectrum to compete in the England Boxing Women’s Winter Box Cup, being filmed by BBC Sport.

She was among four boxers in the class C category (0-5 contests) at 54kg, the bantamweight division. Elkington drew Georgina Crammer of Haringey BC in London.

Coach Gerry Lavelle said: “We knew we’d have our work cut out as they are well schooled in Haringey, but Jasmine was ready and up for the challenge.”

In the first round both boxers,trying to gain the upper hand. Elkington was catching Crammer with some cracking one-twos, with powerful rear-hand shots. Crammer was firing back with the same and more, trying to rush Elkington into the corners.

Elkington was turning off nicely when cornered, getting back on the back foot. The first round was close. Lavelle said: “In the corner after the first round I told Jasmine to push forward more and close the gap in between phases of attack.”

Elkington boxed well again but was pushing back slightly too far and was under constant attack in another close round. The third round was much the same and was more frantic towards the end, with both boxers giving their all. The result was a split decision in Crammer’s favour, with Lavelle saying he result could have gone either way.

The contest can be viewed on YouTube under the England Boxing Women’s Winter Box Cup, day one, ring B, bout number 11, or on the BBC Sport website.

Lavelle said: “It was Jasmine’s first loss and she took it gracefully, congratulating Georgina. It’s a learning curve and Jasmine will come again and is one too watch for the future. She did herself and the club very proud and will be out competing again as soon as possible.”

St Gerards are actively seeking sponsorship, however small, to help them address anti-social behaviour.

Contact them at their HQ, the Swanfield community centre in Chichester, or email Lavelle at glavelle46@aol.com