Celebrity golfers pitch in at Goodwood to raise hospice funds

Twenty-four teams representing companies from across Sussex and south-east Hampshire teed off at Goodwood at the 16th Paul Jones Charity Golf Day in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Organised by Chestnut Tree House patrons Paul and Annette Jones, the event raised £10,000-plus, which will pay for 35 hours of care services – both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

The teams – consisting of existing and new charity supporters – played 18 holes before enjoying a dinner with compere Aaron James, DJ Karl Peters and performances by comedian Bobby Davro and classical trio Tres Amici.

Players also heard from local mum Trina Beckett about the difference their fundraising makes to families like hers. She told them about her son Craig, who is cared for by Chestnut Tree House, and the ongoing support her family receive.

Attendees included footballers Matt Le Tissier, Kerry Mayo, Ricky Villa, Ossie Ardiles and Nicky Banger as well as actor Matt Lapinskas and Big Brother’s 2016 winner Jason Burrill. The event was sponsored by Proflex and supported by Peter Cooper Motor Group, Trendy Golf and Baker Flowers.

Collections throughout the day plus a raffle, heads and tails competition at dinner, an auction and a silent auction, contributed to the fundraising total.

Alison Taylor, corporate fundraising manager at Chestnut Tree House, said: “I would like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who came along to support Chestnut Tree House at the Charity Golf Day. We need to raise £6,850 every day to provide all our specialist care services, so the money raised will make a big difference to the children and families we care for.

“I would also like to say a special thank-you to Trina for sharing her story and to our patrons Paul and Annette Jones for organising such a superb event for the hospice.”

The next Chestnut Tree House Charity Golf Day is taking place on Friday, September 13, at Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate. For more information or to register a team, contact Amber Lilly on 01903 871847 or email corporate@chestnut-tree-house.org.uk

BOGNOR

Bognor’s scratch team, after a bye in round one of the Oliver Shepherd Trophy, hosted Haywards Heath in round two. On paper Bognor have the strongest squad of players for many years so expectations were high.

Jake Stoneham and Harry Isham led them out for morning foursomes and despite some solid golf on the front nine, they lost three holes in a row early and the back nine and went down 3&2 to Hayward’s strongest pair.

Jordan Vincent and Olly Longlands beat their opponents on the 15th to level it at 1-1. Youngster Harry Malin partnered experienced Simon Ostrom and despite a mishap on the third hole with the wrong player teeing off, they recovered quickly and returned a comfortable 3&2 win.

Andy Brown and Andrew Field had a very strong front nine and start to back nine to go five up with five to play, but having visited trees on 14 and 15 it was soon three up with three to play. A solid par on 16 was good enough for a 3&2 win and overall lunch lead of 3-1.

In the afternoon singles, Isham led the team and some great golf secured our first afternoon point. Vincent was No2 and despite being one up on the final tee, he had to settle for a half.

Stoneham, Longlands, Malin, Ostrom and Brown all won comfortably while Field battled back from two down after eight to salvage a half on the last. An overall 10-2 win against a good Haywards Heath team was an excellent result.

Bognor seniors had two matches. In the first they travelled to Corhampton and suffered a 6-2 loss, which is becoming the norm due to the superb fast Corhampton greens. The only winners were Mike Oates and David Turner, who won 4&2, and Sean Francis & Brian Wolstencroft with a two-up win.

In the second match Bognor hosted Hayling. Pairs were won, pairs were lost and fittingly the match ended up 4-4. Bognor pair Jim Stephenson and George Weir played magnificently together and came away with a 8&6 win.

It was great to see a really good turnout for the Bognor ladies’ club championship stroke play. Conditions were near perfect for the 36-hole competition.

The winner was Heather Tidy with a gross score of 149. Runner-up was Chloe Briance and third place Sophie James.

The winner of the handicap trophy was Elaine Consibee with nett 138. Runner-up was Jane Russell and Janet Carter was third.

COWDRAY PARK

Seniors’ captain Mark Kelly had sunshine for his captain’s charity day. The highlight was undoubtedly Peter Hardcastle’s hole in one on the ninth.

The golf was extremely close and congratulations go to the winning team of Phil Harrison, Robin Phillips, Mick King and Dave Fowler (pictured) who won on countback with 86 points from Tony Sapsworth, Philip Singer, Joe Berzack and Alan Jeffs. Paul Owen, Peter Hardcastle, Mick Fillary and Steve Tkaczynski came third.

The other objective was to raise money for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust and the generosity of the members and many local businesses meant £2,672.50 was raised.

Following the charity day, the Captain’s Prize round two was played. This is a cumulative individual competition with the best three scores counting out of four rounds.

Some 68 Seniors played in perfect weather and 22 players played within their buffer zone or better.

The best score for round two was Mike Burgess with 42 points; second with 39 was Allan Gormley. They were paired as a team so walked away with the day’s team prize with 81 points. Runners-up with 74 were Steve Lucking and Jim Booth.

After two rounds Burgess is in the lead with 74 points followed by John Hall, Richard Burden and Brian Symonds on 73 points.

Gary Strowbridge led the seniors in a match at Petersfield but Cowdray lost 6½-1½.

Cowdray seniors next entertained Littlehampton. The course was in very good condition and the weather warm. The home team prevailed 5-3 and all are looking forward to the return match in July at Littlehampton.

* The Cowdray ladies invitation day took place in lovely sunshine. A field of 54 enjoyed the beautiful course which is in great condition, and there was some high scoring.

Guests came from around the county and following a buffet lunch, prizes were awarded. The winners were Brenda Rees from Cowdray and her guest Karen Sykes from Worthing with a commendable 42 points.

They received summer flowering hanging baskets from lady captain Sandra Barber.

Other Cowdray Park results: Kerry Type monthly medal - 1 Scott Hounslow nett 66; 2 Adam 67; 3 Nick Caws 67. Seniors’ Rolland Plate - 1 Michael Burgess nett 65; 2 David Laver 66; 3 Philip Harrison 66. Ladies’ Bannister Cup - 1 Susan Smith nett 69; 2 Helen Silver 69, 3 Mandy Lucking 71.

CHICHESTER

The Chi ladies’ divisional teams continue to do well

The division one team won their latest two matches, beating East Sussex National 4-3 and Chartham Park 6-1. Both matches were at home and the team was Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Lisa Mitchelmore, Rachel Greenland, Helen Ball, Caroline Hawkes and Jennifer Sherwood. Mary-Lou Litton replaced Kathy in the Chartham match.

Division two’s team won 4-3 at home to Cooden Beach but lost 4.5-2.5 to them away.

The team was Lisa Jackson, Fiona Walsh, Heddie Straw, Linda Eaton, Bev Seymour, Nicky Eastland and Jo Talbot.

Chi’s division three team won 6-1 at home to Cooden Beach but lost 5.5-1.5 away to them. The team was Rachael Hutchinson, Lynn Plowman, Marilyn Forward, Pauline Beale, Sue Ward, Terry Payne and Vena Lee. Nicky Eastland replaced Lynn Plowman in the away game.

Chichester’s Morrice Fours team beat Pyecombe to go through to the next round.

There have been several trophies played for on the Chichester course.

The Roy Keep Spring pairs was won by Carol Stride and Fran Syson with 42 points on countback from Bev Seymour and Viv May-Hearn .

The wwwdot trophy winner was Tricia Robertson with 64 points – Pauline Beale with 63 was runner-up.

The winner of the Granny Goblet was Val Swain on 42 points, ahead of Vena Lee on 41.

The Coronation Foursomes was won by Fiona Walsh and Jennifer Sherwood with 40 points – they go on to the next round.

The Weekend Trophy was won by Mary-Lou Litton with 40 points. Fiona Walsh was second on 39.

Other results: Qualifying Stablefords - 1 Fiona Walsh 35, 2 Caroline Hawkes 32, 3 Angela Perkins 26; 1Viv May-Hearn 40, 2 Karen Parks 38, 3 Wendy Jeffery 37; 1 Vena Lee 34, 2 Mary-Lou Litton 32, 3 Laura Thomas 26; 1 Jackie Heard 44, 2 Fiona Walsh 41, 3 Lynn Plowman 40. Battenburg - 1 Nicky Eastland 31, 2 Val Edwards 28, 3 Laura Thomas 25.

A friendly match away to Selsey resulted in a 3-1 win for Selsey. The Chi team comprised Sue Bond, Angela Perkins, Val Edwards, Tricia Robertson, Val Swain, Linda Wood, Barbara Hastewell and Wendy Jeffery.