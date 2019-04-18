Chichester athletes make great start to Southern League season - all the pictures
Just seven days after their winter programme had come to a conclusion, Chichester’s senior squad were in action in the opening fixture of the Southern Athletics League at Basingstoke.
Despite the early start to the campaign, the club were able to field a squad of 24, equally divided between the men and women’s sections, enabling them to contest the majority of the events for the first time in a virtual Olympic programme over the space of just five hours.
Chichester Runners in action at Basingstoke in the 2019 Southern League opener / Picture by Lee Hollyer