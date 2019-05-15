Chichester bowlers can't quite get their Eye in

Chichester entertained a touring team from Suffolk - the Borough of Eye Bowls Club, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Eye won by nine shots, 147-138.

Scores: Tony Daines, Les Shipp, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) lost 26-17; Maggie Maggs, John Walters, Duncan Gray, Stuart Meyer (skip) lost 19-15; Mike Davis, Heather Farmer, Peter White, Mike Bayfield (skip) lost 29-11; Peter Hague, John Pearson, Colin Hulbert, Terry Wiseman (skip) lost 23-22; Peter Whale, Les Etherington, Mick Campbell, Sue Miles (skip) won 28-12; Chris Hobbs, Chris Corbett, Wendy Adams, Brian Talmage (skip) drew 20-20; Bridget Collins, Denise Latter, Kevin Ball, Tony Sayers (skip) won 25-18.

Mason magic delights Bognor coaches

Keeper scores - then saves

WITTERINGS

Witterings & District Bowls Club opened their golden anniversary year by hosting the Borough of Eye touring team from Suffolk. The friendly atmosphere overcame the chilly weather conditions and the six-rink match ended with the visitors winning on three rinks, Witterings on two rinks and one rink drawn. A jovial hour was spent in the clubhouse before Eye players returned to their base in Bognor.

Witterings 61 Middleton 71

Scores: Jan Twynham, Chris Jelf, Gwilym (s) lost 15-24; John Taylor, Chris Horsley, Ken Clark (s) won 16-15; Colin Carter, Glyn Dobson, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 19 -14; (friendly): Dave Buckton, Ros Hanbury, Brian Barnes (s) lost 11-18.

Witterings 42 Fishbourne 23

Witterings beat Fishbourne in the BM League. Witterings took four points, Fishbourne two.

Scores: Susan Hogarth, Gwilym Morgan, Ken Clark (s) won 27-7; Stuart Hooker, Ros Hanbury, Lindsay Bangs (s) lost 15-16; (friendly): Colin Carter, Brian Barnes, Ann May (s) 18-6.

Witterings 70 Crablands 82

Scores (friendly): R Green (borrowed from Crablands), J Langworthy, F Knotts, R Stephens (s) lost 17-30; C Carter, A Somerville, M White, K Clark (s) won 22-9; R Prior, C Jelph, G Dobson, L Bangs (s) won 21-14; D Gibbons, B Barnes, A Forsyth, G Morgan (s) lost 10-29.

FISHBOURNE

Fishbourne Bowling Club recently opened their season with a spoon drive attended by 23 members and after a very competative afternoon’s bowling it resulted in a one-shot win for the triple of Audrey Saunders, Bernard Pack and Alan Banham over runners-up Martin Reed, Norman Hayward and Bernard Wallsgrove.

The match season started with a men’s four-rink game against a strong Crablands team whose experience won the day.

Next was a five-triple friendly against Cowplain that Fishbourne won 92-74.

In the first fixture in the BM League against Witterings, Fishbourne lost 42-23 but managed to gain two league points thanks to the triple of Audrey Saunders, Mike Beal and Bernard Wallsgrove gaining a one-hot advantage over Lindsay Bangs’ triple.

Fishbourne BC are holding an open day on Saturday, May 18, both between 11am and 3pm. Anyone who would like to try lawn bowls can come along on either day.

The green is behind the community centre in Blackboy Lane. Enquiries to 01243 783110.

CRABLANDS

A men’s friendly at home to Bognor saw a clean sweep for Crablands and an 86-53 win.

Scores: Tony Dade, Mike Lockyer, Rod Shambrook and Ian Ford won 28-6; Nigel Crump, Cyril Pestle, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 23-15; Graham Ainge, Doug Muncey, Peter Blackman and Mark Heasman won 18-16; Eddie Willcocks, Albert Humphreys, Lew Lewendon and Tony Hanlon won 17-16.

Crablands made theshort journey to Little Spain and came away with four winning rinks and two losing, a total of 104-88 to Crablands.

Scores: Sue White, Denny Terry and Carol Bowles won 18-10; Eddie Willcocks, Frank Carrie and Lesley Duff won 19-10; Peter Farrow, Carole Cornwell and Sheila Jones won 21-17; Dave White, Chris Lewendon and Tony Dade won 17-13; Derrick Watson, Lew Lewendon and John Cornwell lost 17-19; Elaine Sadler, Mike Lockyer and Mollie Back lost 12-19.

Crablands ladies visited Bognor ladies where they lost 51-46.

Scores: Elaine Sadler, Lesley Duff and Carole Cornwell won 22-14; Louise Arnold, Pat Terry and Sue Blyth drew 15-15; Lil Tuck, Melva Bateman and Mollie Back lost 9-22.

Crablands men hosted Witterings men in a friendly and won 82-70.

Scores: Dave White, Lew Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Derek Clacey won 29-10; Nigel Reynolds, Danny Arnold, John Cornwell and Tony Dade won 30-17; Nigel Crump, Peter Farrow, Alan Bateman and Rod Shambrook lost 14-21; Graham Ainge, Albert Humphreys, Denny Terry and Mark Heasman lost 9-22.

Special mention goes to Richard Green who played for Witterings but was on a losing rink.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 63 Fishbourne 42

Southbourne hosted Fishbourne on a mild evening for a friendly of three mixed triples. Fishbourne struggled to acclimatise to Southbourne’s artificial green but won on the rink skipped by Peter Winter. The evening ended with supper provided by the Southbourne team.

Scores: Ted Badger, Eileen Keane, Jim Jennings (s) won 27:12; Irene Jennings, Len Mates, Margaret Odell (s) won 23:7; John Staker, Joan Frost, Peter Garrard (s) lost 23:13.

Southbourne 74 Pulborough 50

Southbourne were at home to Pulborough to play four mixed triples in a friendly on a windy and showery day.

On the triples skipped by Peter Garrard and Margaret Odell the results were never in doubt with relatively easy wins for Southbourne. On the other two the results were closer and for the triple skipped by David Young the shots were very close with Pulborough just managing to hold on.

BOGNOR

Bognor visited Crablands for a friendly played on a fairly heavy but even green. The match was evenly contested on three rinks with one rink losing heavily.

Skip Tony Tack narrowly lost 17-16, David Wells lost 18-16 and Dave Matkins 23-15 having conceded a seven towards the end. Nick Hatfield’s rink lost 28-6 to a good rink skipped by Ian Ford. The overall result was an 86-53 defeat.

MIDDLETON

Middleton played a mixed friendly against Witterings. It was an enjoyable game followed by tea and a raffle. Middleton won the match three rinks to one.