Chichester boxer links up with Eubank as he bids for big-time

Tom Johnson, a 22-year-old boxer with the Chichester Boys’ Club, has been sparring with Chris Eubank junior at his gym in Brighton.

Eubank has just started training for his next world title fight in Las Vegas and was looking for local boxers to spar with.

Johnson, from Waterlooville, has been boxing for three years and through his hard work and support of the coaches at the Boys’ Club, he has made it to elite boxing level.

Ashley Whiting, his coach, said Johnson was improving every month through his determination and work ethic. He trains six days a week, three of them at the Boys’ Club in Little London.