Chichester ladies are warned - it's a jungle out there

Nearly 60 members of Chichester Golf Club's ladies' section enjoyed a splendid lunch where the hampers made from donations were raffled and raised more than £400 for the Lady Captain’s charity.

A Charity game was played on the jungle course which scooped more funds.

Cowdray seniors' funds are presented to the Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Results - Triple, Double, Single (Cathedral) - 1 Lisa Jackson, Val Swain, Treyn Haynes 159; 2 Jennifer Sherwood, Terry Payne , Viv May-Hearn 156; 3 Karen Parks, Sue Ward, Brenda Butler 155. Triple, Double, Single (Tower) - 1 Fran Syson 45; 2 Dot Collyer 34; 3 Janet Leonard 21. Four Seasons Winter - 1 Pauline Beale 26; 2 Laura Thomas 24; 3 Lorraine Dunabin 22. Bramble - 1 Helen Ball, Laura Thomas, Nicky Eastland, Angela Perkins 69; 2 Sang Porter, Val Swain, Heddie Straw 57; 3 Lisa Mitchelmore , Sue Ward, Fiona Walsh, Jackie Heard 54. Split the Sixes - winners: Karen Parks, Laura Thomas, Caroline Hawkes, Yvonne Dunckley, Val Edwards, Viv May-Hearn, Terry Payne, Lisa Jackson, Yvonne leaver, Jean Davies. Bingo, Bango, Bongo - winners - Jane Buckley, Denise Lansley. Stableford better ball - Caroline Hawkes, Denise Lansley, Nicky Eastland 85; Jennifer Sherwood, Lorraine Dunabin, Jo Talbot 77; Lisa Mitchelmore, Heddie Straw, Laura Thomas 76. Lowest Score (9 Holes) teams of three - 1 Yvonne Dunckley, Karen Parks, Jane Buckley 34 (ocb); 2 Marilyn Forward, Hannah Stephens, Angela Perkins 34; 3 Nicky Eastland, Val Edwards, Elaine Dyer 39. Teams of two - 1 Denise Lansley , Caroline Hawkes 36; 2 Lynn Plowman, Laura Thomas 41; 3 Bev Seymour, Pam Hart 46.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray Seniors held their annual meeting and outgoing captain Mark Kelly could reflect on an extremely successful and enjoyable year both on and off the course and was widely congratulated and thanked by members.

Kelly asked Di Levantine from his nominated charity The Sussex Snowdrop Trust to accept a cheque for a whopping £7,755.

The seniors go from strength to strength with ten new members, making a total of more than 150 for 2019.

Terry Adsett was voted in as the new captain and Jon Fife was elected as his vice-captain. Kelly presented Adsett with his captain’s sweater. His chosen charity is Midhurst Macmillan Nurses, a unit that serves West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. Jo Stuttaford from the local McMillan office gave a brief introduction to the unit.

After the meeting there was a fun nine-hole Stableford. With forecast heavy rain and already damp conditions, there was a depleted field with prizes for the top four positions. Luckily the rain held off for most of the morning.

Winner on countback with 19 points was Justin Chuter. Second was new captain Adsett. Third, again on countback, with 17 points was new vice-captain Fife and fourth was Brian Carpenter, also with 17.