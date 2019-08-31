Chichester Rugby Club relaunches ladies' team

Ladies’ rugby is on the way back to Chichester.

It was attempted at the Oaklands Park club during the 2013-14 season and enthusiasts have decided now is the time to re-launch the ladies’ side.

Ladies’ rugby is rapidly expanding throughout the UK thanks to the RFU Inner Warrior sessions which have introduced many ladies to a new sport and also to new friends.

In West Sussex - where Jess Breach has proved an inspiration by bursting into the England team - the numbers playing have trebled over the past nine years and look set to expand further.

Jules Boyce said: “I first started playing rugby in 2009 for Millwall Ladies in London and was hooked from the start. I had never thought of myself particularly sporty, however rugby changed that for me.

“I relocated to West Sussex in 2010 and spent three years on and off playing with the ladies’ team at Worthing RFC and gained experience on the pitch although I am sure I drove my team-mates and coach mad.

“Bringing ladies’ rugby back to Chichester RFC has been a challenging task but having the support of the club has been a huge help.”

Chichester RFC are holding a taster session for women who’d like to have a go this Sunday (Sep 1) at 12.15pm.