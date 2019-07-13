Chichester Rugby Club stars and stalwarts get their rewards

Chichester Rugby Club’s awards lunch was an opportunity for the club to celebrate the 2018-19 season – and launch new awards for players who have appeared 100 times for the first XV.

Around 50 players have been identified as having played for Chichester 100-plus times and chairman Paddy McAlpine was keen to formally recognise those players.

Gareth Webb and Sam Drayson

Numerous 100-up playerswere able to attend and were the first recipients. Ben Polhill leads the list with almost 400 caps – an incredible achievement.

Those with 100 first-team caps are Keith Martin, Dean Anscombe, Joe Greenslade, Paul Colley, Sean Clarkson, Gareth Webb, John Benfield, Tom Polhill, Nick Shopland, Liam O’Hagan, Craig Adfield, Richard Johnson, Nigel Turner, Dec Hutchings, Nick Stanton, Jack Bentall, Toby Golds, Sam Renwick and Chris Johnson.

That list does not include the all-time top five - Ben Polhill, Stuart Anscombe, Phil Veltom, Steve Bradford and Ryan Haydon.

Main club awards were as follows: First team player of the year - Joe Woods; runner-up Rhys Thompson; thurd place Chris Johnson; young player of the season - Sam Drayson; breakthrough player - Josh Cameron; second team player of the season - Stew Ellerby; third team player of the season - Joe Baird; club man of the year (Dennis Polhill Shield) Bob Turner. Supporters’ awards - top forward Chris Johnson; top back Henry Anscombe.

Gareth Webb and Ben Polhill