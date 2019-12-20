Chichester rugby youngsters continue to conquer all

Having been unbeaten as under-15s, Chichester were promoted to division one and commenced their under-16 season with wins over Lewes, Gosport and Fareham, Petersfield and East Grinstead.

The final league match of 2019 was against Haywards Heath where the conditions were wet. From the start Heath piled on the pressure looking to play wide, but a series of knock-ons gave Chichester a chance to show their dominance at the scrum.

Direct running was going to be the key and following a sequence of quick rucks Smith powered his way to the try line.

Chichester came out in the second half with renewed focus, especially at the breakdown, putting the opposition under real pressure.

Quick link play between Robins and Bowley opened up play for Fin Jackson to score out wide and double Chichester’s points. With Heath retreating and Chichester turning the ball over at the scrum and ruck, McCormack seized his chance and sniped his way over for try number three.

Heath were now on the back foot and a series of penalties saw Chichester deep in the Heath half to gain a further penalty. Seeing the defence so narrow, Bowley’s inspired cross-field kick met Jackson running on to the ball to score his second try and Chichester’s fourth – bonus point secured.

Chichester: Wood, O Jackson, Spiby, Bentley, Rogers, Wiltshire, Heriot, Hildrew, Jones, Smith, McCormack, F Jackson, Robins, Bowley, Turpin, Robinson, Saunders, Leaver, Stojanovski, Lamborn.