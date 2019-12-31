Chichester squash team make fine start to league life

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s new ladies’ first squash team have made their debut in the Hampshire Ladies’ premier division this season.

The squad comprises Adele Page, Katica Robertson, Katalin Johns, Sue McCann, Amanda Rogers, Victoria Homer, Alex Lind and Sarah Porter.

The league has eight teams from all over the south, which includes squads from Bournemouth, Petersfield, Southampton and Winchester.

Chichester have played seven matches in the first half of the season with mixed but nonetheless very encouraging results.

The last match was at home against Bournemouth ladies and Chichester took a 2-1 victory which was a positive end to the first half of the season.

The team are fifth and determined to improve on this in the second half of the campaign. The ladies play and train at a designated ladies’ Monday evening at the club and all newcomers are welcome.

Jack Lerwill, club manager, said: “This season we have welcomed three new faces to the ladies’ squad. Under the guidance of team manager Toby Palmer, the team has been revitalised and are playing some fantastic squash.

“The club are proud to be represented by the new ladies’ first team and we look forward to an exciting second half of the season.”