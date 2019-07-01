Chichester Triathlon goes from strength to strength - so come and join the fun

The Chichester Triathlon Series returns on July 13 and 14 with a wide range of new race categories to ensure the long-standing event has something for everyone.

On the Saturday, young people aged eight to 16 take part in the Junior Aquathlon and Junior Triathlon.

The junior aquathlon compromises a pool swim followed by a short run, a fantastic opportunity for children to try out a multisport event which is fun and competitive.

The junior triathlon involves a pool swim, a cycle on closed roads and a short run. This event is open to competitors of all abilities, from club members to complete beginners.

The event has once again been awarded Triathlon England South East Championship status, so will attract competitors from across the region. Race distances for both events vary depending on the age of the child.

On the Sunday the adults take centre stage with the sprint and Olympic-distance triathlon events. These events are a great challenge for anyone looking to test themselves or work through their sporting bucket list.

The sprint distance event involves a 400m swim, a 33km bike race and a 5km run. The Olympic-distance event involves a 600m swim, 42km bike and 10km run.

This year there will be adult aquathlon (swim, run), aquabike (swim, bike) and duathlon (run, bike, run) races staged.

Everyone Active sports development manager Ben Polhill said: “The Natures Way Foods Chichester triathlon series continues to grow year on year. We are delighted this year to introduce some brand new race categories as we wanted to increase our menu of choice for participants.

“The series is aimed to get people active and be accessible to all abilities; whatever your background we hope that we have something for you.

“We are particularly excited to introduce our brand new duathlon event, so for those people that have never taken part in our event because of the swimming element, there is now no excuse! The event is perfect for those who are looking to get into a new sport, as well as for those more experienced competitors targeting their next challenge.”

For those that enjoy group activities, the sprint and Olympic-distance events can also be undertaken as a two or a three-person team; with the swim, bike, and run categories shared among participants.

Previous years have seen corporate team entries, as well as competitive duels between family teams.

Now in its 13th year, the Chichester event has increased in size from just 149 participants in 2007 to become the biggest pool-based triathlon event in the country.

* It's not too late to get a discounty on entry - but you need to buy the current (June 27) edition of the Chichester Observer series newspaper (Chi, Bognor or Midhurst editions). See inside for details of a 20 per cent off race entry.

For further details about the event visit the Everyone Active website or contact the Chi Tri team at chichestertriathlon@everyoneactive.com