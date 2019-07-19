Chichester Triathlon Series getting stronger year by year

Well over 900 people turned out to take part in this year’s Chichester Triathlon Series weekend.

Contenders came to swim, cycle and sprint their way to the finish line at the event, sponsored by Natures Way Foods and held at Westgate Leisure Centre.

Cycling action for the juniors / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Now in its 13th year, the Chichester Triathlon has evolved from a single race into a weekend-long festival of activity.

Juniors were the first to take to the field and pool on Saturday, when more than 300 young people aged eight to 16 participated in races that covered varying disciplines and distances. The event formed part of the Triathlon England South East Series Race Championship.

Chichester adult triathlon picture special

Chichester junior triathlon picture special

On Sunday it was the adults’ turn, and a record number turned out to give it a go.

The day kicked off with the Olympic-distance race featuring a 600m pool swim, a 42km bike ride, and a 10km run. For the first time this year, a brand new duathlon race was introduced. The race consisted of a 5km run, 33km bike ride, and another 5km run.

The day was rounded off with the Sprint triathlon, consisting of a 400m pool swim, followed by a 33km bike ride and a 5km cross-country run.

Ben Polhill, Everyone Active’s sports development manager, said: “The weekend was a huge success, and we are delighted that the event continues to attract a mix of regular triathlon competitors and those taking part for the first time.

“The mixture of junior and adult races and the involvement of local clubs really generates a great family atmosphere. We are indebted to the support of our sponsor Natures Way Foods and also all of those volunteers that give up their time to enable this event to happen.

“Our next mass-participation event will be the Midhurst Ramble Sportive on August 18, and I hope this weekend of sport has inspired more people to get involved!”

See this week's (Jul 18) Chichester Observer for a report, pictures and full results