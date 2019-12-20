Chichester youngsters enjoy sportshall success on record-breaking day

A squad of a dozen juniors from Chichester Runners & AC travelled to Horsham for the second indoor Sussex Sportshall fixture of the season.

They produced some encouraging performances in a high-quality match in which three new league records were broken.

Josh Eaton in action for Chichester / Picture: Lee Hollyer

Undoubted star of the show for Chichester was Ellie Courtney who recorded the only A string win of the day for the club in the six-lap under-13 race.

This was all the more impressive as this was her third track event of the day having already competed in the two-lap sprint and the longer four-lap races.

Partnering Courtney in the two-lap was Eve Langford and they combined well in the eight-lap paarlauf two-athlete relay at the end of the match.

In the same age group, Grace Bishop has a busy afternoon in the field events with vertical jump, shot put and triple jump, in which Langford was also in action.

For the under-11s Fern Langford, Anna Dudman and Louisa Fenmor Collins all competed to good effect in the two-lap sprint, speed bounce and standing long jump with all three gaining good experience in their first season of competition for the club.

For the under-15s Cassie Bailey was making her first appearance of the indoor season and performed well in the two-lap sprint, standing triple jump and shot put.

For the boys, Josh Eaton was on excellent form in both the two and four-lap under-13 races with his increased stamina a result of tackling the cross-country season.

Sam Cato joined Eaton for the two-lap and teamed up with Seb Fenmor Collins in the six-lap later in the programme.

In the field events, the outstanding performance came from Cato with a second place in the speed bounce with a new personal best of 75 in the 30 seconds.

Fenmor Collins was in action in the standing triple jump and joined up with Eaton in the vertical jump. In both events the league record went to a talented Crawley athlete.

The under-11 pairing of Ethan Cooper and Jake Courtney battled well in the 2 lap, long jump and speed bounce.

The action resumes in Horsham on January 19 for round three of the programme.